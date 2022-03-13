Advertisement

Hello, Spring!

Temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s this week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our countdown to Spring continues and next week will feel a little more like Spring than last week!

The official start of Spring is Sunday, March 20th. We’re now only 7 days away from the start of Spring!

One benefit of losing the 1-hour of sleep, our sunsets will be later now! Sunday night will be the first sunset after 7 p.m. of 2022. Our next sunset that will be before 7 p.m. isn’t until September 26th! Enjoy the extra daylight at night!

I mentioned above that we have some temperature changes coming this week. Temperatures last were mainly below average. Highs Wednesday through Saturday ranged from 10 to 20 degrees below average. This upcoming week will be the complete opposite. Highs will range from 10 to 20 degrees above average with the warmest day coming Wednesday with highs reaching near 60-degrees. Saint Patrick’s Day is looking nice with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Limited precipitation chances are expected this week. A weak low-pressure system will move across the upper Midwest on Monday which will bring a chance of an isolated rain/snow mix to the region. Snowfall accumulations are expected to stay to our north on Monday. Some long-range models are suggesting a strong weather-maker impacting the upper Midwest late this week. Right now, it looks as though we could see a rain/snow mix on Friday. We’ll keep an eye on that system throughout the week.

Even if we do have some wintry accumulations on Friday, it shouldn’t last very long! Highs are expected to warm into the 50s both Saturday and Sunday next weekend. The 8-14 day temperatures outlook keeps our region right around average. These dates would be March 20th through the 26th. Average temperatures for Rochester for those dates would range from 41-46 degrees. This means our snow chances for late March are looking extremely limited. Enjoy the warmth this week!

Nick

