Coast Guard Cutter Spar headed to new home in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar is traveling from Baltimore to its new homeport in Duluth.

The crew’s duties will include maintaining aids to navigation, domestic icebreaking, search and rescue and law enforcement. The Spar was commissioned in 2001 and originally based in Kodiak, Alaska. The 225-foot buoy tender left in 2020 for the Coast Guard Yard to undergo maintenance.

The Coast Guard Cutter Alder left Duluth for Baltimore in mid-June 2021 and is expected to move to its new homeport in San Francisco this summer.

The Spar will sail through the St. Lawrence Seaway and across the Great Lakes to Duluth.

