Teenager injured in crash after leaving attempted traffic stop in Goodhue County

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) – A teenager was hurt in a crash, after leaving an attempted traffic stop on Highway 56 in Goodhue County Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 56 and Trondheim Road in Kenyon.

The driver, a 16-year-old male, was driving southbound on the highway, after driving away from an attempted traffic stop. He then hit an unoccupied squad car. The squad car was parked on the shoulder of Trondheim Road.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Cannon Falls hospital after the incident.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Kenyon Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.