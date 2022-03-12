UPDATE: Duluth teen charged with homicide after fatal stabbing of 19-year-old family member

DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth teen has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his 19-year-old family member to death.

According to Duluth Police, the 15-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, was charged Tuesday in connection to the March 11 incident.

Duluth Police first responded to a home near 17th Ave. East and Superior Street around 6:40 p.m. Friday.

Police received a call saying a man’s family had been assaulted.

However, when authorities arrived they determined there was no assault and left the scene at 6:55 p.m.

At 7:04 p.m., police were called to the same address on a medical call.

They found Karimah Phuly, 19, unresponsive with stab wounds. She died at the scene.

The 15-year-old suspect, who originally told police he was 14, was taken into custody.

As of Tuesday, Duluth Police have not shed light on what led up to the stabbing or how the victim and suspect are related.

They say the investigation is still very active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

19-year-old Karimah Phuly died from stab wounds she sustained on Friday, March 11. The 15-year-old juvenile male has been formally charged with 2nd Degree Homicide by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/7gPQ2tfJpo — Duluth MN Police (@DuluthMNPolice) March 15, 2022

