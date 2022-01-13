Advertisement

Noah Cates selected to USA Men’s Olympic hockey team

Noah Cates
Noah Cates(KBJR)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - UMD senior forward and Stillwater, Minnesota native, Noah Cates, has been selected to the USA Men’s Olympic hockey team for the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Cates was invited to the team last week and accepted the invitation with the roster announced today.

The Bulldog captain has scored a total of 34 goals and 55 assists throughout his career with the Bulldogs with six goals and eight assists coming this season.

Cates will likely miss time with the Bulldogs as he heads to Beijing for the Olympics, which start on February 3rd and could last until February 20th.

Team USA was originally going to use NHL players for the Olympics, but due to the ongoing pandemic, NHL players decided to back out leaving the door open for college athletes.

