Experts: Potter missed chance to explain Taser-gun mix-up

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the death of Daunte Wright.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) --The former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright alternated between tears, statements of remorse, and clipped, matter-of-fact answers as she testified at her trial on manslaughter charges in the death of the Black motorist.

But Kim Potter’s testimony on Friday was notably scant on a key element of her defense - that she made a mistake when she drew her handgun instead of her Taser and killed Wright during a traffic stop last April in Brooklyn Center.

Some legal experts said it appeared to be a missed opportunity for Potter to tell jurors how a mix-up might have occurred and what she was thinking -- and that some jurors were likely waiting to hear just that.

