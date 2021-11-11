Advertisement

Fallen veteran and his four-legged friend honored with new statue in D.C.

John Douangdara and his war dog Bart, who served in Afghanistan, are among those being celebrated for Veterans’ Day in Washington, D.C.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Navy Sailor John Douangdara lost his life far too soon. Now his legacy, and his trusted companion’s, will live on indefinitely in Washington D.C.

This Veterans Day, more than 10 years after John Douangdara’s helicopter came under fire in Afghanistan, the U.S Navy Memorial unveiled a statue depicting his “Service and Sacrifice.”

John will stand permanently holding his rifle to his heart with one hand, and patting the back of his service dog Bart with other. The war fields of Afghanistan are pictured in the background.

And there’s no honor more fitting according Chan Follen, John’s sister.

“He loved Bart, he loved all of his animals,” she said. “He found his passion working with animals.”

But she noted the sculpture is not just a tribute to her brother and his companion. Susan Bahary, the creator, crafted it will all men, women and K9 Sailors in mind.

“It’s just wonderful to try to bring to life the essence of a really special person- and of course it represents all the members of the sea services, past present and future, and our military working dog team,” Bahary said.

This Veterans Day, as we honor this who have served, Chan celebrates John through pain and joy, and hopes, with this piece of art, others can reflect on what “service and sacrifice” truly look like.

“He served and sacrificed and that’s just what we want his legacy to be,” Follen said.

Many of John’s family members, as well as several service dogs on duty, were in attendance for the ceremony.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings...
Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Blue Heron Bird In Nest.
Rochester township approves general development plan near rookery
Train hits white van
Train hits car in Northeast Rochester
veteran's day
Deals for Veteran’s Day on Thursday

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump chief of staff to defy subpoena as Jan. 6 panel threatens contempt
Police found 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy dead at her Wheeling, Illinois, apartment building. Her...
Body found in pond identified as missing Illinois toddler
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Americans quit their jobs at record pace for 2nd month
Indiana State Police believe they have found the body of a missing one-year-old girl Jaclyn...
Body found in Ind. pond believed to be missing Ill. toddler
In this photo provided by Ben Pascal, five-year-old Naomi Pascal, holding her teddy bear, is...
Teddy bear lost in Glacier park returned to 6-year-old girl