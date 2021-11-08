Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks celebrate 2021 championship victory with President Biden

Following their Sunday game against the Washington Wizards, the Milwaukee Bucks made a pit stop at the South Lawn of the White House.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - From the Deer District to the District of Columbia. Fresh off their 2021 championship win, the Milwaukee Bucks were invited to the White House Monday. They’re the first NBA team to step inside since 2016.

It’s been a year of triumph, celebration and history-making for the Milwaukee Bucks. It continued Monday in Washington D.C.

Milwaukee clinched its first NBA championship in 50 years this summer, and they were honored for it during a ceremony with President Joe Biden at the White House.

In his speech, Biden said the Bucks represent decency. He thanked the team for encouraging fans to be part of the political process, standing up for social justice, and encouraging folks to get vaccinated.

“That’s the power of a team’s example in not just winning the title,” he said. “Last year as a team, you took a stand for justice and peace in the wake of Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha.”

The season finished with a game six victory in July when Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points despite a late season knee injury.

Humbly, the Bucks’ forward said he’s thankful for the “honor and the opportunity.”

“Believing in your dreams, you can accomplish great things in life,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’ve done that my whole life, and I’m in the White House, and this is awesome.”

The Bucks were the first NBA team to be welcomed at the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers visited President Obama in 2016.

