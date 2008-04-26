Jim Jorgenson joined the KTTC sales staff in 2002. He has been in Southeastern Minnesota doing advertising and marketing for more than 20 years and originally is from Owatonna. Before that, he worked in radio for nine years! Jim is proud to say that he worked for the Rochester Renegades (CBA professional basketball team), Minnesota Vikings and during the 1992 Super Bowl in Minneapolis. He is a HUGE sports fan!



Married for 20 years, Jim and Bobbi, have two daughters, Samantha and Alyssa. Rounding out the Jorgenson family is Coco (world’s best cat) and Layla (world’s best dog)



E-mail Jim at jjorgenson@kttc.com.