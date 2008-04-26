Peggy Dalland joined the KTTC sales department in 2004 and was promoted to local sales manager in 2011. She has more than 30 years of advertising and marketing experience having worked in newspaper, television, freelance photography and agency. More than 22 years of that experience has been in the Rochester market.



Peggy has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications with an advertising concentration. Peggy has extensive knowledge of the whole southern Minnesota market. She has lived in Mantorville for 22 years and grew up in Owatonna.



Peggy has been involved with the Rochester Area Builders and in 20111 served as chair for the RAB Home Show. She is a member of the Leadership Greater Rochester Class of 2017.



In her spare time, Peggy enjoys traveling (London is her favorite city) and she has been involved in showing Irish Setters for more than 15 years, with several finished champions. She enjoys outdoor activities, flying and perennial gardening. Peggy and her husband, Don, have been married for more than 30 years.



E-mail Peggy at pdalland@kttc.com.