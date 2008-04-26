Jim Schmeichel joined the KTTC sales department in 1990. Over the past 26 years, he has served as a Local Sales Manager and Account Executive. He has over 40 years of television experience including producing/directing news and commercials, programming, and advertising and sales. Jim has worked in commercial and public television stations in Austin, Minnesota, Springfield, Missouri, and Rochester.

Jim grew up in Austin, Minnesota and attended the Radio/Television Broadcasting program at the Austin Vocational & Technical Institute. He has extensive knowledge of the Rochester and Southern Minnesota market and his strength is delivering creative results for his clients with his understanding of all facets of television and media.

Jim has been active on various committees with the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce and has been a member of the Rochester Host Lions Club since 1992.

When he’s not working for his clients, Jim enjoys playing golf, traveling with his wife Debbie, family vacations at the lake, and attending his grandkids sporting events. Jim and Debbie have been married for 39 years.

Email Jim at jschmeichel@kttc.com