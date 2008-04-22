Tom Overlie

Tom joined the KTTC News Center in May 2000 as co-anchor of the 6pm and 10pm weekday newscasts. Tom is the winner of 6 Emmy Awards for best newscast (Upper Midwest Chapter), has been named Best TV Newscaster for 3 years in a row (Rochester Magazine), and is the Southeast Business Journal's "One to Watch Under 40". Other news awards include those by the Minnesota Broadcaster's Association, Minnesota Associated Press, Northwest Broadcast News-Eric Sevareid Award, and the North Dakota Broadcasters Association. In April of 2017, Tom was awarded with an Eric Sevareid Award for hard news for sharing a World War II Prisoner of War's story. Through the years, news reports have taken him from the "backyard" to remote villages in the heart of Mexico.



Prior to joining KTTC, Tom worked for five years in North Dakota for Meyer Television News KMOT-TV, as an Anchor, Producer and Medical Reporter. Tom also worked for three years at KEYC-TV in Mankato, Minnesota.

His hobbies include writing books, home renovation (featured in Rochester Magazine, Rochester Post Bulletin, Friends of Mayowood Tour) and extensive travel. In fact, he enjoys exploring remote corners of the world, which has included three years as a student in Jos, Nigeria, West Africa. Tom is also involved in the Rochester community hosting the Eagles Cancer Telethon each January, and he's been honored by the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association, Minnesota Veterans, Boys and Girls Club of Rochester,the University of Minnesota-Rochester and other charitable organizations. Tom says he feels fortunate to be in a position to contribute to so many worthy causes. "I'm glad to be part of a news team that not only works hard to bring you the news each day, but works just as diligently to be a part of this community. It's an honor and commitment our news team takes very seriously."

toverlie@kttc.com