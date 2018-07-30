UPDATE: Rochester Police Department react to gruesome assault case

A driver "trying to make it to Taco Bell before it closed" at 99 mph is among the thousands of motorists cited for speeding in Minnesota last month.More >>
The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy has voted to make many fentanyl analog drugs and synthetic cannabinoids illegal to have or sell.More >>
Minnesota veterinary officials are urging horse owners to get their animals vaccinated against West Nile virus.More >>
Former President Barack Obama is making good on his promise to use his political cache in the 2018 midterm elections.More >>
A fight over ownership of the Mesabi Metallics project in northern Minnesota has landed in federal court.More >>
A tip to a poachers hotline has resulted in charges against a southern Minnesota couple who investigators say were found with nearly 300 crappies after fishing on Fairmont's Lake Sisseton.More >>
Minnesota residents with autism or obstructive sleep apnea can now qualify for the state's medical marijuana program.More >>
The union representing Minnesota corrections employees is set to demand workplace changes after a prison guard's death last month.More >>
Police say a woman was kicked in the face during a robbery last night in Northwest Rochester.More >>
Police say a 74 year old man will never see again after an assault at Rochester Square Apartments Friday afternoon.More >>
Gold Cross, the Rochester fire department and Rochester police all responded to a call near the intersection of 55th St. NW and 18th Ave. NW.More >>
Police say a woman was kicked in the face during a robbery last night in Northwest Rochester.More >>
At a news conference Tuesday, a lead investigator said dozens of local, state and federal agents are working to determine what happened to Mollie Tibbetts.More >>
With overcrowding in classrooms and growth still on the horizon, Rochester school leaders and parents meet to discuss how to best move forward.More >>
Starting Wednesday, Minnesota residents who get a DWI while driving a car won't be able to drive an ATV or snowmobile with impunity any more.More >>
A Rochester woman in her twenties reported a man exposing himself to her while she was jogging.More >>
