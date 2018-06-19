Eyota man dies after motorcycle leaves road - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Eyota man dies after motorcycle leaves road

NEAR PETERSON, Minn. (KTTC) -

Emergency crews were called following a fatal crash near Peterson.

The accident happened on Highway 16, just east of Fillmore County Road 25 around 3:20 p.m. Monday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a motorcycle driven by Ronald Lee Clark, 65, of Eyota, was heading east on Highway 16 when the rider missed a left-hand curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into the right ditch.

When emergency crews arrived, Clark was found dead at the scene.

Fillmore County Sheriff's Office and Peterson Fire Department assisted at the scene.

