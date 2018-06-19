Mayor vetoes La Crosse Center expansion project

A pricey expansion of the La Crosse Center has been vetoed by the city's mayor.

In a letter to City Council members Monday, Mayor Tim Kabat says they should work within the $42 million previously approved for the project. The council has asked for an additional $7.2 million for the expansion. The mayor says that would cause the city to raise property taxes. He criticizes council members for their "lack of fiscal discipline."

Kabat is also critical of the project's design which he says encroaches on Riverside Park and does not honor the city's history or demonstrate any passion.

WXOW-TV reports the mayor says La Crosse deserves better than a "big, plain, flat box."

La Crosse Center Board President Brent Smith says the project will go forward, but that it's an ongoing discussion.

