Four siblings removed from where child died in February

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) -

The case of a missing Brooklyn Park girl has led authorities to remove her and her three siblings from their home where a child died last February.

A couple from the girl's neighborhood found the 11-year-old outside a clinic in Bloomington where they gone for an appointment Monday.

Brooklyn Park Deputy Chief Mark Bruley says the girl and three siblings, including a 3-year-old, were taken into protective custody after their home was declared uninhabitable. Bruley says their mother was taken to a hospital after officers determined she was in need of medical care.

He says police have been to the home before, including last February for the death of an 8-year-old boy. Bruley says that investigation is ongoing.
 

