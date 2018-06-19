Woman charged in Minneapolis alley crash that killed 2

Lemonade can be refreshing even on a rainy day when it's sold by kids for a good cause. Students with 'Knowledge Beginnings' Child Development Center are putting on the 5th annual lemonade and popcorn stand at their location on Superior Drive Northwest. Every year the students donate the money raised to a good cause. This year, it will go to purchasing school supplies the "Running Start for School" Program through the United Way.More >>
We can't seem to break out of this gray, dreary, wet weather pattern and unfortunately, today's weather will feature more of the same.More >>
President Trump will be hosting a roundtable discussion and rally in Duluth Wednesday.More >>
A short foot chase ends with a St. Paul teen arrested for alleged car theft in Northwest Rochester.More >>
Lottery officials are looking at how they could offer sports betting if Iowa lawmakers legalize it next year.More >>
Rochester police are looking for a group of women who broke into an apartment and assaulted a young woman and her mother.More >>
Shipping and boating traffic will come to a temporary halt at a portion of one of the busiest ports on the Great Lakes when President Donald Trump pays a visit to Duluth.More >>
Multiple recent high-speed police chases in the Twin Cities area are drawing attention to the varying policies police departments have when it comes to pursuits.More >>
Authorities allege a teenager set fire to a 118-year-old church in central Minnesota in March 2016, causing several millions of dollars in damage.More >>
A man lands behind bars, facing serious charges after allegedly assaulting a teen celebrating her high school graduation.More >>
A fraudulent transaction alert for bank customers: numerous people say they've had hundreds of dollars stolen from their accounts over the weekend from somewhere in the Minneapolis metro area. We received calls and Facebook messages from viewers who have Think Mutual Bank or Bremer Bank accounts, and they said someone withdrew money from their accounts from an ATM in Minneapolis.More >>
A man lands behind bars, facing serious charges after allegedly assaulting a teen celebrating her high school graduation.More >>
Rochester police say a man is arrested after he entered his former place of work and stole multiple items.More >>
Suspicious activity near a Rochester park in Southeast Rochester leads to a drug related arrest.More >>
Rochester police are looking for a group of women who broke into an apartment and assaulted a young woman and her mother.More >>
Newly released documents track the day-to-day movements of a Blooming Prairie woman who is accused of killing her husband and a woman she later met in Florida.More >>
It's a project that would bring in jobs and revenue, but also millions of gallons of liquid manure each year.
Emergency crews were called following a fatal crash near Peterson.More >>
