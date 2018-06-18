Rochester hotel set for demolition

The Rochester City Council voted 6-1 Monday to proceed with early demolition of the Days Inn building in downtown Rochester. The council also approved to preserve a three-year option for the property owner to seek the creation of a Tax Increment Financing district at the site. This would allow the potential of regaining expenses from property taxes paid on the site from future development.

Only council member Michael Wojcik voted against it, noting the change could lead to a loss of local taxes and potentially reduce the taxable value on the property once the building is demolished.

"This is part of the DMC district and there is an alternate route to TIF that is available which should render this specific step as unnecessary," said council member Michael Wojcik.

The demolition request comes from the property owner, MKDI of New Hampton, Iowa. The first request for a demolition permit in 2016 began a debate about the historic value of the building, but eventually, the council decided the property is not a historic landmark, finding it to be "substandard."

Much of the hotel's roofing and the basement is in poor condition and needs significant renovation. Demolition will cost an estimated quarter of a million dollars.

When the property will be demolished and what will happen with the site after is uncertain.