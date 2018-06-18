"10 Who Make a Difference" - Beth Kosta

KTTC and the United Way of Olmsted County are honoring "10 Who Make a Difference."

On Monday, we honored Beth Kosta of Rochester.

Kosta has been volunteering with Community Food Response since it first started in 1993.

CFR is a nonprofit that provides prepared and fresh or frozen food for people in need here in Rochester.

All the food is donated by area restaurants, cafeterias, and grocery stores.

When Kosta retired from IBM five years ago, she said she knew exactly what she wanted to do, spend more time volunteering for such a great organization.

"It's such a great idea, I mean I'm really passionate about making sure that people have enough food," said Kosta. "I think it's a beautiful thing that we can rescue the excess food. That food that we get would have been otherwise thrown away and gone into a landfill."

Kosta spends most of her time volunteering for CRP in addition to various other organizations.

We honor her as one of our "10 Who Make a Difference" award winners.

For more information on Community Food Response, click here.