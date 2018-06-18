Athlete of the Week - Sophia Yoemans, Red Wing Golf

Red Wing's Sophia Yoemans blew away the competition this past week at the Class AA girls golf tournament, winning her second straight state title. Yoemans shot a 63 on Day 1 of the competition to set a new record for lowest round at the state tournament, and a 66 on Day 2 for a total of 129, also a state tournament record.

"That's so cool because it's going to go down in the score book, and people will be like 'Wow, she shot that!' and people will remember my name," said Yoemans. "That's really cool."

Records are meant to be broken, but Yoemans' two feats are accomplishments that may stand the time. The MSHSL has put on the boys golf tournament since 1928, and the girls tournament since 1977, and not one golfer has posted a better score than Yoemans' two-day total 129.

"I'd be shocked if 63 is ever broken," said head coach Mark Herzog. "And then to put a 66 on top of that, a [total of] 129, you could be looking at record books in 80 years and I think that might still be there."

There was a lot of good golf in Red Wing this season. Yoemans, a University of Missouri Commit, is followed in the line up by Leah Herzog, a University of Nebraska Commit. The two finished first and second at the state tournament, and are the best of friends, who bring out the best in each other.

"Since I was a young age, we've always competed against each other," said Leah. "Now, being on the same team, it's so much fun. I think our friendship has been such a great thing, and we haven't let our golf game get in the way of anything."

"Me and Leah are best friends," said Yoemans. "It's been really fun this season. We've really pushed each other."

Yoemans is a back-to-back state champ, but she still cannot believe it.

"I don't think it's really sunk in yet," she said. "Last year, it took a couple weeks just to play a couple summer tournaments, and people were like 'Oh, congrats on state," and you're like 'Oh, wow, yeah.'"

Let it sink in Sophia, because your record-setting performance at the state tournament made you this week's KTTC NewsCenter Sports Athlete of the Week.

