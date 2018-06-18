Minnesota opens key hearing on Enbridge pipeline

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Passions ran high though people remained polite as Minnesota regulators opened a key hearing that's meant to lead to a final decision on whether to approve Enbridge Energy's proposal for replacing its deteriorating Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

A crowd that was about evenly divided between supporters and opponents began lining up early Monday morning for the limited seating. People held signs outside reading, "Minnesotans for Line 3" or "No Pipelines - Keep it in the Ground" and "Love Water, Not Oil."

The crowd grew to over 200 by the time the Public Utilities Commission began hearing final arguments in the long-running proceedings. The five-member commission plans to decide next week whether the project is needed. If they choose in favor, they'll decide if it should follow the company's preferred route or another path.

