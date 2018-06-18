Protesters rally in downtown Rochester against immigration policy

People speaking out against the immigration policy separating children from the families rallied in downtown Rochester Monday afternoon.

They gathered near the intersection of Broadway Avenue South and 4th Street Southwest about 4:45 p.m.

Rochester Indivisible planned the rally Sunday night on Facebook.

"This group represents unity. Do you see the ages, the skin tone, the color the people that came out and it just represents love, says protester Maria Zavala. "That's what America, and everywhere, not just America, the world should be. Where we stand together and say this isn't okay, so let's change it. This group represents a lot of passionate loving and caring beautiful people that I am grateful to be standing by."

Some participants were undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children. They say what's happening at the border now could have been them.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says the children at the border are not being treated inhumanely.

Speaking at a White House briefing Monday, Nielsen says the immigration issue has been growing for years and is the product of loopholes that have created an open U.S.-Mexico border.

Homeland Security has been referring all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

The result has been nearly 2,000 minors separated from their families because children cannot be jailed with their parents.