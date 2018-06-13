Class AA State Baseball Tournament

A traveling memorial known as the Spirit Ride made its way from Albert Lea up to St. Paul Wednesday. The Spirit Ride is meant to raise awareness of the dangers first responders face on their jobs. The memorial included a casket that has been carried all over America. It began its journey at Allen's Tow N Travel in Albert Lea. First responders participated in the symbolic event meant to bring awareness to the Move Over Law. It's a rule many don't know about, and...