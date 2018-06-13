Class AA State Baseball Tournament - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Class AA State Baseball Tournament

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
(KTTC) -
   St. Cloud Cathedral H.S.     (17-8)   
6/14/2018 10 AM   
Dick Putz Field, St. Cloud      
   #1 Marshall School, Duluth     (21-4)  (H)   
         
  
6/15/2018 12 PM   
Dick Putz Field, St. Cloud      
         
         
  
  
  
6/16/2018 1 PM   
Target Field      
         
   Champion       
   #5 Caledonia H.S.     (21-2)   
6/14/2018 12:30 PM   
Dick Putz Field, St. Cloud      
   #4 Minnehaha Academy     (16-5)  (H)   
   Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton H.S.     (22-2)   
6/14/2018 3 PM   
Dick Putz Field, St. Cloud      
   #2 Maple Lake H.S.     (22-2)  (H)   
         
  
6/15/2018 2:30 PM   
Dick Putz Field, St. Cloud      
         
   Jordan H.S.     (14-8)   
6/14/2018 5:30 PM   
Dick Putz Field, St. Cloud      
   #3 Paynesville Area H.S.     (19-4)  (H)   
