Class A State Baseball Tournament - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Class A State Baseball Tournament

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KTTC) -
   Sacred Heart H.S.     (15-5)   
6/14/2018 10 AM   
Chaska Athletic Park      
   #1 Heritage Christian Academy     (20-3)  (H)   
         
  
6/15/2018 12 PM   
Chaska Athletic Park      
         
         
  
  
  
6/16/2018 10 AM   
Target Field      
         
   Champion       
   #5 Parkers Prairie H.S.     (18-9)   
6/14/2018 12:30 PM   
Chaska Athletic Park      
   #4 Wabasso H.S.     (14-4)  (H)   
   Hinckley-Finlayson H.S.     (14-4)   
6/14/2018 3 PM   
Chaska Athletic Park      
   #2 Sleepy Eye H.S.     (16-5)  (H)   
         
  
6/15/2018 2:30 PM   
Chaska Athletic Park      
         
   Rushford-Peterson H.S.     (15-8)   
6/14/2018 5:30 PM   
Chaska Athletic Park      
   #3 South Ridge H.S.     (19-5)  (H)   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.