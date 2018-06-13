Catholic Charities continues refugee resettlement, despite slow-down under Trump administration

Catholic Charities said it has continued to resettle refugees in southeast Minnesota, despite the Trump Administration's attempts to slow down immigration.

Among those making a new home in the Rochester area recently was Mahmoud Swedeh, a Syrian immigrant here with his wife and son.

They fled Syria to Turkey after their home was bombed.

Kristina Hammell with Catholic Charities said newcomers like Swedeh are just here for a new, safe home and to get jobs.

"I've lost my house. We were living in my house, and a bomb came," said Swedeh. "We go to another city and go to another place to find anywhere that's safe and don't find anywhere in my country."

Swedeh said Rochester is the safe place he found for his family.

"I always think if I were to lose everything, and I have two small children, and somebody forced me out of my country and my children were in danger, that I would hope that somebody would reach out to me," said Hammell.

Catholic Charities of Southeast Minnesota said it has helped 42 refugees resettle here since October first.