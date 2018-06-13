Rochester becomes 1st intercultural city in U.S.

Rochester is now the first city in the United States to join the Intercultural Cities Initiative by the Council of Europe.
This is one of the first steps Rochester is taking to realize and promote how diverse the city is, and what role immigrants and minorities play in making it unique.
Rochester city and Journey to Growth are working with the Council of Europe to help immigrants and minorities become interculturally integrated.
"Our city is the sum of all of us working and living here," said Journey to Growth Co-Chair Rebeca Sedarski
The intercultural Cities program supports cities around Europe, and now Rochester, to review policies that take immigrants and minorities into consideration.
Essentially helping cities develop strategies to manage diversity in a positive way and realize the advantages of diversity.
"We know what dramas can arise if politicians and if citizens don't share the ideas of human rights, tolerance, diversity and inclusion. So we need cities to take on the role of rebuilding those values from the grassroots," said Irena Guidikova with the Council of Europe.
Rebuilding those values because Guidikova said they've slowly disappeared.
"It has been a beacon, the statue of liberty of welcoming and openness to the world for so many decades. Unfortunately today that image is eroding," she said. "So we have to make it strong again.We have to bring the original meaning back of a connected world that is really rich with diversity."
And maximize the value that culture brings to Rochester.
"To feel included, to feel that our cultures and our language and our experiences are valued enriches our city," said Sedarski.
Journey to growth will be collecting and analyzing data on the city, and will share that with Council of Europe.
The Council will then make suggestions and give advice to change of improve resources and needs of a diverse population.
Officials say the child was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced dead.More >>
Officials say the child was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced dead.More >>
Prosecutors said the man sent Ernst several threatening tweets in August, one which suggested he would shoot her and included a link to a 2010 movie in which a man shoots a woman in the head and kills her.More >>
Prosecutors said the man sent Ernst several threatening tweets in August, one which suggested he would shoot her and included a link to a 2010 movie in which a man shoots a woman in the head and kills her.More >>
The state Department of Natural Resources has picked four people to participate in Wisconsin's first managed elk hunt.More >>
The state Department of Natural Resources has picked four people to participate in Wisconsin's first managed elk hunt.More >>
Catholic Charities said it has continued to resettle refugees in southeast Minnesota, despite the Trump Administration's attempts to slow down immigration. Among those making a new home in the Rochester area recently was Mahmoud Swedeh, a Syrian immigrant here with his wife and son.More >>
Catholic Charities said it has continued to resettle refugees in southeast Minnesota, despite the Trump Administration's attempts to slow down immigration. Among those making a new home in the Rochester area recently was Mahmoud Swedeh, a Syrian immigrant here with his wife and son.More >>
Rochester is now the first city in the United States to join the Intercultural Cities Initiative by the Council of Europe. This is one of the first steps Rochester is taking to realize and promote how diverse the city is, and what role immigrants and minorities play in making it unique.More >>
Rochester is now the first city in the United States to join the Intercultural Cities Initiative by the Council of Europe. This is one of the first steps Rochester is taking to realize and promote how diverse the city is, and what role immigrants and minorities play in making it unique.More >>
All this coming week, KTTC and the United Way of Olmsted County are honoring "10 Who Make a Difference." One of our honorees is Ronald Albright of Kasson. If you went through Byron High School, you might remember Mr. Albright as your social studies teacher.More >>
All this coming week, KTTC and the United Way of Olmsted County are honoring "10 Who Make a Difference." One of our honorees is Ronald Albright of Kasson. If you went through Byron High School, you might remember Mr. Albright as your social studies teacher.More >>
A traveling memorial known as the Spirit Ride made its way from Albert Lea up to St. Paul Wednesday. The Spirit Ride is meant to raise awareness of the dangers first responders face on their jobs. The memorial included a casket that has been carried all over America. It began its journey at Allen's Tow N Travel in Albert Lea. First responders participated in the symbolic event meant to bring awareness to the Move Over Law. It's a rule many don't know about, and...More >>
A traveling memorial known as the Spirit Ride made its way from Albert Lea up to St. Paul Wednesday. The Spirit Ride is meant to raise awareness of the dangers first responders face on their jobs. The memorial included a casket that has been carried all over America. It began its journey at Allen's Tow N Travel in Albert Lea. First responders participated in the symbolic event meant to bring awareness to the Move Over Law. It's a rule many don't know about, and...More >>
Authorities have accused a volunteer firefighter of being drunk while driving a fire vehicle in northern Iowa.More >>
Authorities have accused a volunteer firefighter of being drunk while driving a fire vehicle in northern Iowa.More >>
Free taco alert!More >>
Free taco alert!More >>
Rochester police say a woman was arrested after attempting to cash a large stolen check.More >>
Rochester police say a woman was arrested after attempting to cash a large stolen check.More >>
First responders had to use a power saw to help a woman who got her head stuck in a pickup truck's exhaust pipe at a Minnesota festival.More >>
First responders had to use a power saw to help a woman who got her head stuck in a pickup truck's exhaust pipe at a Minnesota festival.More >>
A man was reportedly stabbed Sunday night on Civic Center Drive in Rochester.More >>
A man was reportedly stabbed Sunday night on Civic Center Drive in Rochester.More >>
Residents are warned to keep track of their mail and personal accounts after two women were arrested for mail theft in Rochester.More >>
Residents are warned to keep track of their mail and personal accounts after two women were arrested for mail theft in Rochester.More >>
A man is arrested after he allegedly hit a car while riding his motorcycle.More >>
A man is arrested after he allegedly hit a car while riding his motorcycle.More >>
A man accused of assaulting a 29-year-old woman Sunday night was arrested yesterday afternoon.More >>
A man accused of assaulting a 29-year-old woman Sunday night was arrested yesterday afternoon.More >>
A routine bathroom break for a miniature poodle in the Twin Cities area turned fatal after an encounter with an aggressive deer.More >>
A routine bathroom break for a miniature poodle in the Twin Cities area turned fatal after an encounter with an aggressive deer.More >>