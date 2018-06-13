Kasson man honored for community engagement

All this coming week, KTTC and the United Way of Olmsted County are honoring "10 Who Make a Difference."

One of our honorees is Ronald Albright of Kasson.

If you went through Byron High School, you might remember Mr. Albright as your social studies teacher.

Now retired, Ron has been active in Kasson's flag project. He's very involved with St. John's Lutheran in Kasson, and he volunteers with the Share and Care Board.

"We came here in 1977," Albright said. "We moved in to Kasson, and I didn't really know anybody. I joined the Lion's club. It's probably the smartest thing I ever did. I got to know a lot more people, and then you get involved in more things. When you're doing that, more people get to know you, as well."

Albright has been a coach of different sports teams in the Byron schools, and also officiated several sports.

We congratulate him as one of our "10 Who Make a Difference" winners this year!