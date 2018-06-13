Wisconsin DNR picks 4 people to participate in first elk hunt

The state Department of Natural Resources has picked four people to participate in Wisconsin's first managed elk hunt.

Agency officials announced Wednesday that they chose the hunters through a random drawing Monday.

More than 38,000 people entered.

The agency didn't release the hunters' names.

DNR spokesman James Dick said he was checking on whether the agency could disclose them.

The hunt will be limited to the Clam Lake herd, in Sawyer, Bayfield, Ashland and Price counties.

It will run from Oct. 13 to Nov. 11 and from Dec. 13-21.

An additional license will be awarded through a raffle conducted by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased through the foundation's website.

The winner be drawn Aug. 11.

