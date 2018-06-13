Woman in jail after trying to cash stolen check - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Woman in jail after trying to cash stolen check

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester police say a woman was arrested after attempting to cash a large stolen check.

22-year-old Alie Staven is facing charges of felony forgery and possession of a stolen check worth 82-hundred dollars after she tried cashing it around 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wells Fargo Bank on East Center Street in Rochester. 

Police say that Staven successfully cashed a $4,000 check stolen from the same business last week. 


 

