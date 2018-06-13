Woman gets head stuck in truck tailpipe

First responders had to use a power saw to help a woman who got her head stuck in a pickup truck's exhaust pipe at a Minnesota festival.

KARE-TV says the incident happened at the Winstock Music Festival in Winstead over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to help the trapped woman, who is OK.

The McLeod County Sheriff's Office says the woman was cited for underage drinking and escorted from the festival once she was freed.