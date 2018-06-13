A man arrested for DUI on a motorcycle

A man is arrested after he allegedly hit a car while riding his motorcycle.

Rochester Police say 34-year-old Nicholas Hanson is facing possible 4th degree DUI and 5th degree controlled substance charges. Toxicology test results are pending.

According to Capt. Scott Behrns, the vehicle was traveling southbound when they were struck by the motorcyclist near the 4300 block of 50th Avenue Southeast. The vehicle was located and parked by the deputy. The driver of the vehicle turned around and pulled over after being struck.

The motorcycle was found abandoned on the other side of the bridge.

Hanson called police around 10:40 pm and admitted to riding the motorcycle earlier that night, but said he didn't remember hitting another vehicle.

He said he thought he ran into some loose gravel.

The woman drove herself to the hospital to have a headache and neck injuries checked.