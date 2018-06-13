A man arrested for DUI on a motorcycle

Free taco alert!More >>
Free taco alert!More >>
Rochester police say a woman was arrested after attempting to cash a large stolen check.More >>
Rochester police say a woman was arrested after attempting to cash a large stolen check.More >>
First responders had to use a power saw to help a woman who got her head stuck in a pickup truck's exhaust pipe at a Minnesota festival.More >>
First responders had to use a power saw to help a woman who got her head stuck in a pickup truck's exhaust pipe at a Minnesota festival.More >>
A man was reportedly stabbed Sunday night on Civic Center Drive in Rochester.More >>
A man was reportedly stabbed Sunday night on Civic Center Drive in Rochester.More >>
Residents are warned to keep track of their mail and personal accounts after two women were arrested for mail theft in Rochester.More >>
Residents are warned to keep track of their mail and personal accounts after two women were arrested for mail theft in Rochester.More >>
A man is arrested after he allegedly hit a car while riding his motorcycle.More >>
A man is arrested after he allegedly hit a car while riding his motorcycle.More >>
A man accused of assaulting a 29-year-old woman Sunday night was arrested yesterday afternoon.More >>
A man accused of assaulting a 29-year-old woman Sunday night was arrested yesterday afternoon.More >>
A routine bathroom break for a miniature poodle in the Twin Cities area turned fatal after an encounter with an aggressive deer.More >>
A routine bathroom break for a miniature poodle in the Twin Cities area turned fatal after an encounter with an aggressive deer.More >>