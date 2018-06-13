Minnesota dog fatally attacked by aggressive deer

A routine bathroom break for a miniature poodle in the Twin Cities area turned fatal after an encounter with an aggressive deer.

The Pioneer Press reports that Jill Wilson watched in horror as her 14-year-old dog Pepper was killed June 3 near Lake Owasso in Shoreview.

Wilson had let the dog out that morning but didn't notice the doe in her yard. Pepper ran toward the deer, which rose up onto its hind legs and beat the dog with its hooves.

Wilson says she took Pepper to the vet, who said the dog's ribs were broken and he was losing function in his legs. She says the only option was to euthanize him.

Wilson says she's lived in the area for more than 30 years and had never seen such an aggressive deer.