Police search for stabbing suspect in Rochester

A man was reportedly stabbed Sunday night on Civic Center Drive in Rochester.

The 21-year-old victim told police that he was walking his bike along the railroad tracks when he heard another man call his name.

The victim said the man who called him appeared familiar, but he wasn't sure how.

The man then punched the victim in the face and and stabbed him in the arm with what was described as an utility knife.

The victim then made contact with police 15 minutes later, and denied medical treatment after saying he couldn't afford it.

Police say they are looking for a black man with cornrows, a goatee, and a tattoo to the elbow on his right arm. He was reportedly wearing black shorts and a rasta-patterned knit poncho.