Man fights fire with garden hose in Cherry Grove

Officials say the child was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced dead.More >>
Prosecutors said the man sent Ernst several threatening tweets in August, one which suggested he would shoot her and included a link to a 2010 movie in which a man shoots a woman in the head and kills her.More >>
The state Department of Natural Resources has picked four people to participate in Wisconsin's first managed elk hunt.More >>
Catholic Charities said it has continued to resettle refugees in southeast Minnesota, despite the Trump Administration's attempts to slow down immigration. Among those making a new home in the Rochester area recently was Mahmoud Swedeh, a Syrian immigrant here with his wife and son.More >>
Rochester is now the first city in the United States to join the Intercultural Cities Initiative by the Council of Europe. This is one of the first steps Rochester is taking to realize and promote how diverse the city is, and what role immigrants and minorities play in making it unique.More >>
All this coming week, KTTC and the United Way of Olmsted County are honoring "10 Who Make a Difference." One of our honorees is Ronald Albright of Kasson. If you went through Byron High School, you might remember Mr. Albright as your social studies teacher.More >>
A traveling memorial known as the Spirit Ride made its way from Albert Lea up to St. Paul Wednesday. The Spirit Ride is meant to raise awareness of the dangers first responders face on their jobs. The memorial included a casket that has been carried all over America. It began its journey at Allen's Tow N Travel in Albert Lea. First responders participated in the symbolic event meant to bring awareness to the Move Over Law. It's a rule many don't know about, and...More >>
Authorities have accused a volunteer firefighter of being drunk while driving a fire vehicle in northern Iowa.More >>
Free taco alert!More >>
Rochester police say a woman was arrested after attempting to cash a large stolen check.More >>
First responders had to use a power saw to help a woman who got her head stuck in a pickup truck's exhaust pipe at a Minnesota festival.More >>
A man was reportedly stabbed Sunday night on Civic Center Drive in Rochester.More >>
Residents are warned to keep track of their mail and personal accounts after two women were arrested for mail theft in Rochester.More >>
A man is arrested after he allegedly hit a car while riding his motorcycle.More >>
A man accused of assaulting a 29-year-old woman Sunday night was arrested yesterday afternoon.More >>
A routine bathroom break for a miniature poodle in the Twin Cities area turned fatal after an encounter with an aggressive deer.More >>
