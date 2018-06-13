Man fights fire with garden hose in Cherry Grove

A quick reaction minimized the damage of a fire that broke out in a couple's attic early this morning.

John and Bernie Finke have lived in their Cherry Grove home for the past thirty years.

Around 5 o'clock this morning, they heard crackling in the walls and noticed some lights wouldn't turn on.

Smoke was then seen from their window, and Bernie called 911 while John ran outside to battle the fire with a garden hose.

The fire was then quickly contained and extinguished by Wykoff Volunteer and Spring Valley fire departments.

Sheriff Tom Kaase said "Both the fire departments were able to quickly get it under control and limit the amount of damage to the house."

Kaase also stressed the importance of making sure smoke alarms are fully functional.

The cause of the fire has not been fully determined. The home was built in the 1960s, and Kaase says the origin is believed to be electrical.