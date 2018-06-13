Pickup for flood damaged items begins next week in Mason City

A flood related alert for people in Mason City.

Interim City Administrator Kevin Jacobson says the city will pick up damaged items starting Monday.

Pickup for flood damaged items will coincide with residents' normal garbage pickup day.

Items like damaged carpets, appliances, water heaters, furniture and sheetrock can be set at the curb for pickup.

Paint and chemicals are not eligible for city pickup. Those items can be boxed up and taken to the Landfill of North Iowa for safe disposal.

Meanwhile, three crews from Christian Disaster Relief, affiliated with the Mennonite church, will be working to help clean up basements in Mason City starting Thursday. The crews have i.d. cards and travel in marked cars.

Members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City have also been doing volunteer cleanup.

If you would like to volunteer your time, contact Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management coordinator, Steve O'Neil, at 641-421-3665.

