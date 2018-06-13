Taco Bell handing out free tacos on June 13th - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Taco Bell handing out free tacos on June 13th

Free taco alert!

Thanks to the Golden State Warriors' victory in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night, Taco Bell is dishing out free Doritos Locos Tacos at participating locations across the United States on June 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

According to NBC Bay Area, the free giveaway comes as part of the food chain's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion. The Warriors "stole" Game 3 by rallying to defeat the Cavaliers away from home in Cleveland.

The promotion stipulates that Doritos Locos Tacos lovers will only be allowed to chow down on one free taco next Wednesday, according to the chain.

