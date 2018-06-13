Police investigating after man was stabbed on Civic Center Drive - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police investigating after man was stabbed on Civic Center Drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A man was reportedly stabbed Sunday night on Civic Center Drive in Rochester. 

According to Rochester police, the 21-year-old victim said he was walking his bike along the tracks when he heard another man call his name.

The victim said the man who called him seemed familiar, but he wasn't sure how.

The man then punched the victim in the face and and stabbed him in the arm with an exacto knife. 

The victim then made contact with police 15 minutes later, and denied medical treatment.

