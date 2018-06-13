Crews respond to house fire near Cherry Grove

Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire near Cherry Grove Wednesday morning.

Our NewsCenter crew on the scene reports the fire was extinguished around 7 a.m. It started about two hours earlier in the attic.

The fire appears to be electrical although the cause hasn't been confirmed.

The homeowners saw smoke and used a garden hose to keep it at bay.

We're told the couple heard the fire crackle through the wall before calling 911.

No one was hurt.

We're told the home did not have significant damage.

