Duluth firefighters draft censure resolution

The Duluth firefighters union has drafted a resolution to censure the department's chief and deputy chief.

The local chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters recently approved the draft which needs to be reviewed by larger union and voted on at the August convention.

WDIO-TV reports a statement from Local 101 says the union believes Chief Dennis Edwards and Deputy Chief Shawn Krizaj have operated the department in violation of labor laws and the collective bargaining agreement. It says department officials are trying to change terms and conditions of employment without union negotiations.

City of Duluth Chief Administrative Officer Dave Montgomery has expressed "full faith and confidence" in Edwards and Krizaj.