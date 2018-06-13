Iowa added to salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon

Health officials say Iowa has been added to the list of states included in a salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon that has sickened 60 people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says consumers should not eat and retailers should not sell recalled melon products distributed by a Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis.

Recalled products were sold in clear, plastic clamshell containers at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen's, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Walmart, and Whole Foods/Amazon. Illnesses have been discovered in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

Some of the products, which include pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fruit medleys, also were sent to Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina.

The CDC says 31 of the people sickened have been hospitalized. No deaths were reported.