Iowa added to salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Iowa added to salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon

Posted:
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -

Health officials say Iowa has been added to the list of states included in a salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon that has sickened 60 people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says consumers should not eat and retailers should not sell recalled melon products distributed by a Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis.

Recalled products were sold in clear, plastic clamshell containers at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen's, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Walmart, and Whole Foods/Amazon. Illnesses have been discovered in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

Some of the products, which include pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fruit medleys, also were sent to Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina.

The CDC says 31 of the people sickened have been hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.