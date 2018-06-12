Fillmore County declares State of Emergency, hoping for help with storm damage

Because of the flash flooding damage in parts of Fillmore County over the weekend, Sheriff Tom Kaase requested and got the County Board of Commissioners to declare a State of Emergency on Tuesday.

The request will set in motion a process within Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management to assess the damage done by the flash flooding.

Sheriff Kaase and Emergency Management Director Don Kullot were out Sunday checking the damage.

They're estimating between $210,000 - 225,000 damage was done to township and county roads and to the water treatment plants at Wykoff and Mabel, and they're hoping to qualify for help paying for the repairs.

HSEM is a division within the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.