Rochester man faces domestic assault charges

A man accused of assaulting a 29-year-old woman Sunday night was arrested yesterday afternoon.

37-year-old Samuel Carlson of Rochester faces charges of domestic assault by strangulation, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, and sexual assault.

It began when Carlson picked up the victim from work around 10 o'clock Sunday night.

When they arrived at their apartment, she says he accused her of having an affair and began to punch her and threatened to kill her.

Carlson allegedly covered he mouth when she tried to scream and restrained her when she tried hitting the walls to alert neighbors.

The victim told police she consented to sex after Carlson threatened her with more violence.

She escaped to a safe place in Pine Island while Carlson was asleep on Monday, and then called police.