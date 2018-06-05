1 of 2 charged in stadium banner protest pleads guilty - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

1 of 2 charged in stadium banner protest pleads guilty

Posted:
Zimmerman and Holiday inside the Legacy Gate Zimmerman and Holiday inside the Legacy Gate
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

One of two people charged with misdemeanors for unfurling a banner from the rafters of U.S. Bank Stadium during a Minnesota Vikings game to protest the Dakota Access pipeline has pleaded guilty and has been placed on probation.

Thirty-four-year-old Karl Zimmermann Mayo, of Minneapolis, entered the plea of creating a public nuisance Monday in Hennepin County District Court. Misdemeanor counts of trespassing and burglary were dismissed. The Star Tribune says he'll serve a year of probation and perform 30 hours of community service.

The other man who climbed to the rafters to unleash the banner, 28-year-old Sen Holiday, is currently on trial after pleading not guilty to the same misdemeanors.

The banner urged Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank to divest from the $3.8 billion pipeline. Fans seated below the banner were evacuated.

