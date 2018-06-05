Miss America drops the swimsuit competition - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Miss America drops the swimsuit competition

Miss America contestants will no longer walk across the stage in swimsuits.

The organization made the announcement Tuesday with a tweet from current Miss America, Cara Mund. The video shows a bikini turning into dust with the hash tag 'bye bye bikini.'

Organizers say Miss America is not a pageant any more. Rather, it is a competition.

Contestants will no longer be judged on their physical appearance.

Organizers say they will also make the competition more inclusive to women of all shapes and sizes.

The next Miss America competition is September 9th in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

