Man gets 10 years for injuring 5-month-old daughter

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) -

A Mason City man has been given 10 years in prison for injuring his infant daughter.

Court records say 28-year-old Jeremy Rose was sentenced Monday. He'd been found guilty of child endangerment resulting in serious injury.

Rose was arrested after officers and medics were called the night of June 22 last year to help the baby, who was having difficulty breathing.

Prosecutors say he'd violently shaken the tiny girl.
 

