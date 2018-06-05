Two bodies found inside home at Ankeny mobile home park - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Two bodies found inside home at Ankeny mobile home park

Posted:
Ankeny, Iowa (AP) -

Authorities have found the bodies of two people inside a home in an Ankeny mobile home community.

Officers sent to check on the welfare of the two found the bodies Monday morning at the Autumn Ridge community. Ankeny Police Lt. Brian Huggins says the two had been dead for "an extended period of time."

It's not yet clear whether a crime was involved in the deaths. Autopsies were scheduled. The names of the two have not been released.
 

