St. Paul man pleads guilty in fatal bicyclist crash - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

St. Paul man pleads guilty in fatal bicyclist crash

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a bicyclist and then fleeing from the crash.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dustin Hegner Royce told a Ramsey County judge Monday he was hurrying away from a road rage altercation last November, ran a red light and hit something. Royce says he panicked and didn't stop to investigate.

He later learned he had struck 52-year-old Jose Hernandez Solano who was biking home from his job at Brasa Rotisseries in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says Hegner Royce has pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide.

His mother, Abbey Rose Hegner, is charged with aiding her son after the fact.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.