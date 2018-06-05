Regents to consider UMinn tuition rate - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Regents to consider UMinn tuition rate

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

The University of Minnesota has proposed a tuition freeze at three of its five campuses, including Crookston, Duluth and Rochester.

University system regents are expected to vote Friday on the plan that also raises in-state tuition by 1 to 2 percent at the Morris and Twin Cities campuses. In approved, it would raise tuition to about $13,000 a year.

Meanwhile, the Star Tribune says all seven Minnesota State universities and its 30 community colleges are freezing tuition under a legislative mandate. The tuition rate of $7,287 has grown an average of 1 percent a year since 2012.

