Preparing for the worst: nuclear drills get underway at Prairie - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Preparing for the worst: nuclear drills get underway at Prairie Island

Posted:
By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) -

Nuclear disaster on the shores of the Mississippi. It's a scenario no one wants to see, but one that responders have to train for just in case.

Tuesday, dozens of agencies from Minnesota and Wisconsin will take part in a simulated nuclear incident at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant. The two day drill will test the capabilities of first responders and see how well the teams work together facing adversity. 

Residents near this area in Goodhue and Dakota counties should not be alarmed. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.