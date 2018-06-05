Preparing for the worst: nuclear drills get underway at Prairie Island

The center says it has received a few dozen complaints from workers. MPR reports that it's unclear if complaints also have been filed with Amazon or the state.More >>
One of two people charged with misdemeanors for unfurling a banner from the rafters of U.S. Bank Stadium during a Minnesota Vikings game to protest the Dakota Access pipeline has pleaded guilty and has been placed on probation.More >>
Miss America contestants will no longer walk across the stage in swimsuits. The organization made the announcement Tuesday with a tweet from current Miss America, Cara Mund.More >>
The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition, saying it will no longer judge contestants on their appearance.More >>
Authorities have found the bodies of two people inside a home in an Ankeny mobile home community.More >>
A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a bicyclist and then fleeing from the crash.More >>
The University of Minnesota has proposed a tuition freeze at three of its five campuses, including Crookston, Duluth and Rochester.More >>
Parking ramps are essential for anyone who works in downtown Rochester, but it could soon get more expensive to use those ramps.More >>
The Rochester City Council selected a the newest design for the North Broadway Reconstruction Project after months of debate and feedback from owners of local businesses.More >>
Parking ramps are essential for anyone who works in downtown Rochester, but it could soon get more expensive to use those ramps.More >>
A 27-year-old Rochester man said he was playfully making fun of a neighbor at his home when the confrontation began.More >>
Authorities have found the bodies of two people inside a home in an Ankeny mobile home community.More >>
One man was injured after a mugging outside a Rochester bar Saturday morning.More >>
A man was taken into custody after police say he failed a drug test before his court hearing.More >>
