Democratic hope primary heralds return to relevancy in Iowa

Iowa Democrats are hoping the primary starts the party's slow return to relevancy in a historically swing state dominated lately by Republicans.

The direction of the Democratic Party will be influenced by the results of Tuesday's primary. Some Democrats say the party needs to focus on its progressive wing to stoke enthusiasm, while others are calling for inclusive candidates who can appeal to swing voters.

Democratic losses in four straight elections have handed the GOP most of the state's congressional delegation and both legislative chambers. That has set up high stakes this November, and Democrats feel pressure to put forward their strongest candidates to run for governor and in key congressional races.

Activists expect to see a victory or a risk decline in the party's prominence in Iowa.